Saraswathipuram dacoity case: Police take journalist into custody
News

Saraswathipuram dacoity case: Police take journalist into custody

March 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Saraswathipuram Police have taken a city journalist into custody for questioning pertaining to a dacoity case where miscreants had barged into a house of a doctor at Saraswathipuram, tied up the couple and two youths and had decamped with Rs. 13.60 lakh gold including Rs. 10 lakh cash from the house.

Police produced the journalist before the Third JMFC Court and had appealed for the journalist’s custody for further interrogation and for recovery of gold ornaments, following which the Court honoured the appeal. 

It may be recalled that on Mar. 17 night, a gang of five miscreants, armed with knives, screw driver and hammer, had barged into the house of a doctor couple on 5th Main, 6th Cross at Saraswathipuram, tied up the doctor and his wife, son and his friend, gagged them, stuck plaster on their mouth and had decamped with Rs. 10 lakh cash, 148 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.6 lakh and 200 grams silverware worth Rs. 10,000, all totalling Rs. 13.7 lakh.

Based on the complaint from the doctor’s son, Saraswathipuram Police are investigating the case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching