Saraswathipuram dacoity case: Police take journalist into custody

March 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Saraswathipuram Police have taken a city journalist into custody for questioning pertaining to a dacoity case where miscreants had barged into a house of a doctor at Saraswathipuram, tied up the couple and two youths and had decamped with Rs. 13.60 lakh gold including Rs. 10 lakh cash from the house.

Police produced the journalist before the Third JMFC Court and had appealed for the journalist’s custody for further interrogation and for recovery of gold ornaments, following which the Court honoured the appeal.

It may be recalled that on Mar. 17 night, a gang of five miscreants, armed with knives, screw driver and hammer, had barged into the house of a doctor couple on 5th Main, 6th Cross at Saraswathipuram, tied up the doctor and his wife, son and his friend, gagged them, stuck plaster on their mouth and had decamped with Rs. 10 lakh cash, 148 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 3.6 lakh and 200 grams silverware worth Rs. 10,000, all totalling Rs. 13.7 lakh.

Based on the complaint from the doctor’s son, Saraswathipuram Police are investigating the case.