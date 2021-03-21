Two-wheeler lifter, stolen vehicle seller arrested

March 21, 2021

12 vehicles worth Rs. 6 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) Police, on Mar. 19, have arrested a person who was trying to sell a stolen two-wheeler near Pushpashrama Junction on the Ring Road and brought him to the Police Station for further enquiry.

The arrested is Shabaz Khan of Shanthinagar in city. During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed of stealing various two-wheelers from across the city using duplicate keys and selling the same along with his accomplice.

Based on the information provided by accused Shabaz, the Police arrested his accomplices (seller) identified as 40-year-old M. Fayaz Pasha of Kesare Belavatta and also recovered 12 two-wheelers worth Rs. 6 lakh from them.

Following their arrest, the Police have solved three bike-lifting cases in Jayalakshmipuram, two cases each in Nazarbad and Lakshmipuram and one case each in Devaraja, Udayagiri, V.V. Puram, Krishnaraja (KR) and Ashokapuram Police Stations.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and NR Sub-Division ACP Shivashankar guided NR Inspector Azaruddin, Sub-Inspector Anilkumar, ASI Papanna and staff R.R. Manjunath, Y.T. Mahesh, Doddegowda, S. Ramesh, C. Sunil Kumar and K. Eeresh in the nabbing and recovery operation.