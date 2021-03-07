Saree, Ethnic Walkathons draw good response

March 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of International Women’s Day and World Women’s Heart Day, a Saree and Ethnic Walkathons were held in city this morning. While the Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central held a ‘Saree Walkathon,’ Cardiology Society of India, Mysore Chapter, had organised an ‘Ethnic Walkathon.’

In the first event, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central conducted Saree Walkathon in two categories — above 50 years and below 50 years. Karnataka Police Training School Principal Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, who inaugurated the event, appreciated the organisers for organising ‘Saree Walkathon’ since saree has been the symbol of rich cultural heritage of India. Through this, they have explained the importance of saree, she added.

Dr. Dharanidevi said that as a senior Police officer, she had come across a woman who had committed suicide using a beautiful saree which made her pen a poem on the woman for ending her life without trying to overcome problems.

“Women must develop self-confidence and never ever think of committing suicide, as death is not the solution for everything,” Dr. Dharanidevi said.

President of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central Kavitha Vinod said that all activities had come to standstill for many months during COVID-19 pandemic and the situation was limping back to normal. The Club has been holding service activities since many years on the eve of International Women’s Day which included ‘Saree Walkathon,’ she added.

As many as 350 women wore colourful sarees and participated in the walkathon which started from the Town Hall premises and culminated at the same location after passing through Sri Harsha Road, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, Hemachandra Circle, Hardinge Circle, Kuppanna Park and Palace North Gate. Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central Secretary Lakshmi Arun, Event Co-ordinator Anitha Suresh and others were present.

Red Cross Society, Mandya Chairperson Meera Shivalingaiah (third from right) and senior Physician and author Dr. Latha Muthanna (second from right) flagging off the ‘Ethnic Walkathon,’ organised by CSI Mysore Chapter at J.K. Ground this morning.

In the ‘Ethnic Walkathon,’ organised by Cardiology Society of India (CSI), Mysore Chapter, the event was flagged off jointly by Red Cross Society, Mandya Chairperson Meera Shivalingaiah and senior Physician and author Dr. Latha Muthanna at J.K. Grounds.

The participants dressed in red dresses passed through Dewan’s Road, Dhanvantri Road, Narayana Shastry Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Metropole Hotel Circle, Railway Station Circle and culminated at J.K. Grounds. Prior to the flag off, a warm up session was held to the participants.

CSI Mysuru President Dr. B. Dinesh, Vice-President Dr. Jayakumar, Secretary Dr. J. Veenu, Treasurer Dr. Sasirekha, Cardiologists Dr. Hema Raveesh, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. Chaithra, Dr. Chethana, Dr. Reshma and others were present.