School of Public Health, JSS AHER to host three Fulbright Scholars 

June 22, 2026

Mysuru: The School of Public Health, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, has been selected as the host institution for three distinguished Fulbright-Nehru Fellows, from the United States, for the academic year 2026-2028.

The three scholars who will be associated with JSS AHER are: Dr. Chiara Logli, Assistant Professor, Honolulu Community College, University of Hawai‘i, USA., Dr. Javad Anjum, Assistant Professor, University of Georgia, USA and Kizil Yusoof, a Student Researcher, University of Arizona, USA

Dr. Logli has been awarded the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Award for her project titled “Grounded Cosmopolitanism in Higher Education: Teaching, Research and Quality Assurance in India.”

Dr. Javad Anjum, Assistant Professor, University of Georgia, USA, has been selected under the Fulbright-Nehru Senior Scholar Award (Flex Grant) for his project “A Community-Based Cognitive Enhancement Program for Older Adults in Mysuru District, India.”

Kizil Yusoof been awarded a nine-month Fulbright-Nehru research grant for her project “Lens of Faith: Understanding Religious Influences on HPV Vaccination Decisions.”

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, said “The selection of three Fulbright-Nehru Fellows to work with our School of Public Health is a matter of immense pride for JSS AHER. It reflects the quality of our faculty, the relevance of our research and the credibility of our engagement with society. Internationalisation is not merely about partnerships, it is about creating meaningful collaborations that generate knowledge, address societal challenges, and improve lives.”

Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER said “This achievement is a strong endorsement of the academic and research ecosystem that JSS AHER has carefully nurtured over the years.”

Dr. Anil Bilimale, Head, School of Public Health, JSS AHER, said “Public health challenges demand global thinking, local action and collaborative science. The selection of three Fulbright-Nehru Fellows to engage with our School is a recognition of the work our faculty, researchers, students, and community partners have undertaken over the years.”