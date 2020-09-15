Schools and Colleges to re-open from Sept. 21

September 15, 2020

Fresh guidelines expected this week

Bengaluru: After nearly six months due to COVID-19 threat, all Schools and Colleges will reopen from Sept.21 as per guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry.

To begin with, only 8th to 10th standards will function from next Monday. However, the State Government has not taken any decision regarding the commencement of 1st to 7th std.

Another set of guidelines is expected from the Government within this week about the starting of classes. While online classes have already started from Sept. 1, the degree and other higher education courses are scheduled from Oct. 1.

Door delivery of books and uniforms: The Department of Public Instructions has already taken steps for the distribution of books and uniforms to students from 1st to 10th standards at their doorsteps. As per guidelines, 40 per cent of the syllabi have been reduced.

The Government wanted to start the classes at the earliest to engage the students in academic activities. In view of Coronavirus threat, students studying from 1st to 9th were given promotion to the next classes without conducting the exam.

A similar step was followed in regard to professional courses where only final semester exam was conducted whereas students of other courses were given promotion to next semester.