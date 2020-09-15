Two-day testing for antibodies in plasma begins at CFTRI

September 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the nationwide project from CSIR- IGIB (CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology), New Delhi, a two-day Pan-CSIR Phenome India Sero Surveillance for COVID-19, began at CSIR- Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in city this morning.

This is being conducted for all staff and students of CFTRI. CFTRI Director Dr. R. Subramanian was the first to participate and provide blood sample for the clinical study.

Project Member Dr. P.V. Ravindra, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that this testing is being carried out at all CSIR institutes across the country to verify the prevalence of COVID-19 in the population based on the estimation of antibodies in the plasma.

He further said that it also provided information about the immune status of the individual.

Project Leader Dr. Shantanu Sengupta of CSIR-IGIB, New Delhi, Co-ordinator Dr. Prakash M. Halami, Members Dr. Muthukumar, Dr. M.S. Gopinath, Dr. Avilash and others were present.