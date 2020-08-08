Schools move to students’ doorsteps in rural areas
August 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following fresh guidelines issued by the Centre that schools and colleges will remain shut till Aug. 31, the State Government has urged the teachers working in rural areas to conduct classes for students at their doorsteps.

In a circular issued by the Administration yesterday, Class 1 to Class 7 school teachers working in rural areas have been suggested to conduct classes for students in open spaces. Weekly twice or thrice, school going kids living in rural areas would assemble at a designated space. Teachers have been instructed to teach them according their syllabus and assign homework to them to complete before the next consecutive class.

While students in urban private schools have little trouble accessing the internet and attending online classes during the post-lockdown period, those little ones living in rural and remote areas do not have the same sort of luxury. With lack of mobile phones and other forms of support hampering the education of students in far-flung areas, teachers in many districts in the State have voluntarily started reaching out to their students to teach at their doorsteps. 

Now, the Education Department in the State has urged Government School teachers to conduct classes for their students in public areas of the village such as temple premises or community centres in their respective villages. Education Department officials have been given the responsibility of managing these activities in their respective districts.

