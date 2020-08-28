Scrapped bus now Ladies Toilet

August 28, 2020

Bengaluru: A condemned bus, which otherwise would have been scrapped, has been given a new shape much to the surprise of everyone. On an experimental basis, KSRTC in association with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has converted a scrapped bus into a ladies toilet under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme. This remodelled bus has now become a cynosure of all eyes thanks to various facilities available.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is also the Transport Minister, inaugurated this bus here on Thursday and was surprised to know about its utilities. He said this would match with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign and gave instruction for conversion of condemned buses into women’s toilet by all depots across the State. Latest technology was adopted to keep this toilet neat, clean and hygiene. Conversion of condemned buses into utilities would go a long way in saving money which otherwise would have been spent on all these facilities separately. He said this bus would be stationed at Majestic Bus Terminal.

KSRTC Managing Director Dr. Shivayogi Kalasad and other senior officers were present.

Facilities inside bus