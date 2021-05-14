Sculptor Kanaka Murthy passes away

May 14, 2021

She had sculpted the bronze bust of Sir M. Visvesvaraya installed at Institute of Engineers in Mysuru

Bengaluru: Renowned female sculptor of the State Kanaka Murthy (79), passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday, following brief illness.

She leaves behind her husband, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

The bronze bust of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, installed at the Institute of Engineers in Mysuru was sculpted by her. Some of her famous sculptures include the Kuvempu statue at Botanical Garden in Lalbagh, Bengaluru, Statue of Wright Brothers at Visvesvaraya Museum, Bengaluru, Gangubai Hanagal, Bhimsen Joshi, and other well known personalities.

She was a recipient of Shilpa Kala Academy award in 1999 and Kannada Rajyotsava award in 1996 among others.

Born in 1942, she was one of the rare sculptors and learned the art from her Guru Vadiraj.