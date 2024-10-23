SDM-IMD alumnus receives IMC Young Alumni Award

October 23, 2024

SDM-IMD alumnus Feroze Azeez seen with Dr. S. N. Prasad, Director, SDM-IMD, Dr. S. Saibaba, Faculty-Marketing and Gururaj, Manager – Admissions.

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., and an alumnus of SDM-IMD, Mysuru, has received the IMC Young Alumni Award for his professional achievements at the India Management Conclave by MBAUniverse held at XLRI, Jamshedpur last month.

The previous awardees include top achievers from the IIMs, XLRI, SPJIMR etc. Feroze Azeez is the son of A.K. Azeez and Rukhsana Azeez of Mysuru.