Fashion and luxury expo in city
Photo News

Fashion and luxury expo in city

October 23, 2024

Celebrating 15 years of Panache, the House of N&M was launched at Grand Mercure Hotel in city this morning with an unforgettable shopping experience this festive season. The fashion and luxury exhibition, featuring apparel, jewellery, accessories and home decor, will be held today and tomorrow between 11 am and 8.30 pm. Seen in the picture are (standing from left) Ruchi from Style Aura, Ayushi from Farma Jaipur, Organisers of House of N&M Nishat & Misba, Supriti from Thread Melodies, Kolkata and Isha Shenoy from Bengaluru.

