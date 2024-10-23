Overgrown weeds, blocked drainage in K.C. Nagar

October 23, 2024

Sir,

I am writing to express my concern regarding the worsening conditions in our locality, particularly the overgrown weeds on vacant sites and the unregulated eateries that have become major issues.

Recently, as I was entering my home, I was shocked to see a large snake emerging from an adjacent overgrown plot. The lack of maintenance in these areas not only encourages the growth of weeds and parthenium but also creates a haven for reptiles, which is extremely alarming for residents. Despite frequent complaints, no action has been taken.

Moreover, during construction, we ensured proper drainage, but now, the area is overrun with weeds, blocking the flow of rainwater. This results in water accumulating near our home, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which poses a serious health risk.

Additionally, the increasing number of eateries right outside our house is troubling. They lack basic facilities like wash-rooms and clean water, and the vendors are often seen littering or burning trash, including plastic cups and plates, which is both hazardous and unsightly. The constant smell of frying food and oil has become a persistent nuisance in our living environment.

We urge the authorities concerned to address these issues promptly. It is crucial to clean up the overgrown vacant plots and relocate the eateries to non-residential areas where proper waste management and sanitation can be ensured. This will not only improve the hygiene and safety of our neighbourhood but also help restore its beauty and tranquillity.

– Ivy Carvalho, K.C. Nagar, 12.10.2024

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]