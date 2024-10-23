CSIR-CFTRI celebrates 75 years of innovation

October 23, 2024

New milestone technologies, new logo mark Platinum Jubilee, Foundation Day

The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a premier laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), entered its 75th year on Monday, Oct. 21. A series of events and product launches marked the Platinum Jubilee and Foundation Day celebrations.

Located on the 150-acre historic Cheluvamba Vilas Mansion campus, donated by the then Maharaja of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, CFTRI was established on Oct. 21, 1950.

The 75th Foundation Day celebrations, held at the IFTTC Auditorium at CFTRI yesterday, were inaugurated by N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology.

The event saw the presence of CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, former Directors, Scientists and distinguished guests. Kalaiselvi unveiled a special logo to commemorate the 75th Foundation Day and a photographic display chronicled CFTRI’s illustrious history and global impact in food science.

In her address, Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh highlighted the institute’s achievements, noting that CFTRI has developed over 1,000 technologies since its inception, with 400 currently available for transfer to industry. The institute has issued more than 4,100 licences for its innovations.

She also emphasised CFTRI’s success in designing food processing machinery, particularly for traditional Indian foods. Notable innovations include the leaf cup-making machine, papad press, maize milling system, versatile dal mill, rice bran stabiliser, and automated machines for making dosa, idli, chapathi, vada, and ragi mudde.

AI-driven technologies

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh mentioned CFTRI’s future focus on AI-driven technologies, personalised nutrition, mobile food processing, 3D printing, and Ayur Ahar. Over the past 74 years, CFTRI has significantly boosted India’s food industry and established itself as a global leader in food science research and industrial services, she said.

Dr. Singh further noted that CFTRI’s work spans five key areas: Training, technology, translational research, testing, and engineering. The institute has formed partnerships with numerous national and international organisations to advance its goals.

CFTRI has conducted over 1,100 training programmes, benefiting nearly 20,000 participants, including 3,000 individuals trained under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, aimed at enhancing livelihoods and ensuring food security.

A global pioneer

In his address, former CFTRI Director Dr. V. Prakash highlighted that CFTRI was a global pioneer in developing convenience and instant foods, which became a game-changer in food technology worldwide. Reflecting on the institute’s growth, he noted that CFTRI advanced rapidly, gaining global recognition for its basic research and breakthroughs in food biotechnology and engineering.

The introduction of short-term industry courses further solidified its leadership both nationally and scientifically, drawing the attention of policymakers and visionary leaders. This support led to significant funding, bolstering CFTRI’s infrastructure, including state-of-the-art facilities for instrument research, cell biology, and fundamental food science.

Humanitarian aid

Dr. Prakash also recalled CFTRI’s pivotal role in providing food relief during disasters, notably its 2004 efforts following the tsunami, where the institute delivered safe, hygienically processed food along the east coast for two weeks. Earlier, CFTRI responded within 24 hours to the Gujarat earthquake, showcasing its readiness to address food crises and earning international recognition for its swift action, even from critics.

Former CFTRI Director Dr. Ram Rajasekharan stressed the need for innovation in the field of nutrition, calling for a shift in approach. “We must focus on the nation’s nutrition, not as supplements but as integral food,” he emphasised.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was the chief guest at the event, could not make it to the function but sent his message on the momentous occasion of the country’s premier food technology lab. Former CFTRI Director K.S.M.S. Raghava Rao was present.

Product launches at CFTRI

Biodegradable cutlery

Under Project SHREE ANNA – The Millet Mission, CFTRI has developed biodegradable cutlery and tableware using millet by-products, addressing plastic waste concerns. High tea was served on biodegradable plates as part of a trial. Future innovations aim to create edible cutlery.

Probiotic carrot nectar

A vegetable-based beverage enriched with Lactiplantibacillus plantarum MCC5231, this probiotic carrot nectar offers a non-dairy alternative for probiotics. It meets FSSAI standards and provides over 50 percent of the daily Vitamin A requirement.

Gluten-free bread premix

This premix, made from proso, foxtail and barnyard millet, enables convenient gluten-free bread production. It meets rising demand for gluten-free products and supports millet utilisation.

Multigrain waffle

A healthier waffle variant made with whole wheat, pearl millet and finger millet flours. It offers higher fibre and minerals with lower calorie content than standard waffles, catering to the growing demand for nutritious snacks.

Instant masala tea premix

A convenient premix blending traditional Indian spices like cardamom, ginger, cloves and cinnamon, offering the rich flavour of masala tea in single-serve sachets. Available in multiple sweetener options, it’s ideal for on-the-go use.

Ethylene scavenger technology

This innovation, using agricultural and industrial by-products, extends the shelf life of fruits by scavenging ethylene. It offers a sustainable, safe, and cost-effective alternative to traditional chemical-based scavengers.