City Central Library turns a new page

October 23, 2024

Started as Mysore Public Library on Oct. 15, 1915 during princely rule of Wadiyars, the library entered 110th year of its inception recently

Yuvaraja Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s role

It all began on July 20, 1914, when the then-Government issued an order to establish the library. Yuvaraja Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar formally opened the doors on Oct. 15, 1915, marking the dawn of a new intellectual era in the princely State. The library was initially housed on the first floor of Chamarajendra Technical Institute (CTI), which had been established in 1910 to train the artisans. The institute later came to be known as Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), to be rechristened as Government College for Visual Arts and shifted to its new campus at Siddarthanagar in the city, in 2015.

The Mysore Public Library (City Central Library) turned a new leaf on Oct.15 this year. It entered 110th year of rendering fruitful service to the bibliophiles, who still owe their treasure trove of knowledge to the cornucopia of books irrespective of subject available here to pore over.

When the library continues to be in circulation, even after completing a century of its inception, the contributions of Mysore Palace (meaning Wadiyars, the princely rulers), intellectuals and laureates, in introducing library service to the public is unforgettable.

A relook into pages

The history surrounding Mysore Public Library is a narrative of visionaries and thinkers who believed information was the potential tool for bringing in reforms. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (1902-1940), the progressive Maharaja of Mysore (now Mysuru), sowed the seed for this movement. His efforts, along with those of Dewans Sir M. Visvesvaraya and Sir Mirza Ismail, established the groundwork for the Public Library in the capital, that remain etched in the annals of history.

The efforts of well-known individuals and the Laureate Committee of Janab M. Hamjad Hussain, B.M. Shrikantaiah, Rao Bahadur Ranga Iyengar, M. Venkatakrishnaiah, Rev. E.W. Thompson, N. S. Subbarao and I. G. Lakshman Rao deserves to be humbly recalled in the making of the library.

Inspired by Sayaji Rao Gaekwad III

The Public Library Movement that started in 1910 in Baroda during the reign of Sayaji Rao Gaekwad III, was the main driving force behind the establishment of Public Library in Mysore. Tapping on these innovative endeavours, the administration and management of the Mysore Public Library adopted the best methods to introduce optimal practices to the city, as envisioned by Dewan Sir M. Visvesvaraya and the Principal of Maharaja’s College, Mysore, N.S. Subba Rao, President of Library Committee of 1922 drafted guidelines for keeping the Library afloat.

Over the years, the library emerged as a hub of scholars, students and the general public, evolving alongside the city. In 1966, after the Karnataka Public Library Act was enacted, it was renamed as the City Central Library and continues to be known by the same name, even after 58 years, but has been shifted to its new premises at People’s Park in Nazarbad.

City Central Library at People’s Park, Mysuru.

Rich connect

The history of library in Mysore is intertwined with other notable collections, such as the Saraswathi Bhandara, which once comprised books from the personal collections of then Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (1799-1868). Apart from more than 50 books authored by Mummadi, the library’s collection was augmented with rare manuscripts, palm leaf records and texts donated by the scholars and intellectuals alike.

The intellectual atmosphere of Mysore was further enriched by the Oriental Library, now the Oriental Research Institute (ORI), housed in Victoria Jubilee Hall — a building commissioned to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

Another significant initiative was the Raja’s Free School library, established in 1870 (where the present sub-urban bus stand is situated), which catered to primary education and kindled the reading habit among children.

The legacy of Mysore’s intellectual and cultural heritage is also reflected in the treasures housed at Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, which was locally popular as the ‘Kebbe Katte Bungalow.’ This historic Palace now partly houses the Folklore Museum, at the University of Mysore’s Manasagangothri campus. It once held a significant private collection belonging to Dewan Sir M. Kantharaja Urs, a respected figure whose contributions to the princely State were honoured with the naming of a road after him — Kantharaja Urs Road. The collection showcased the richness of Mysore’s cultural history and played a key role in preserving the literary and artistic legacy of the region.

Another important library which is known for the collection of English Literature, Social Science and Philosophy is housed at the Undergraduate Library of Maharaja’s College, near Ramaswamy Circle in the city.

Open during WW I

Even during turbulent times, such as World War I, Mysore’s libraries were kept open, serving as vital resources for the community of readers. However, with the advent of technology and digital media, traditional libraries are grappled with numerous challenges in engaging the younger generation with books.

Keep it countable

As the Mysore Public Library approaches its 110th year, the need to rethink its role and services is more pressing than ever. The library stands as a testament to the city’s rich intellectual history, a legacy of learning that continues to adapt and evolve.

The story of the library is not just about books; it’s also about a community’s enduring commitment to knowledge and culture, an institution that has weathered the storms of history and emerged as a beacon of enlightenment for many, whose count is indeed a challenge to glean.

[Article contributed by Dr. M.V. Sunil, Dr. Pamela Sanath Nikam and Nishith Amarnath, Mysuru]