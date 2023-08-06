Sea waves hit two teens from Madikeri; one dies
August 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A teenager from Madikeri, who left home along with her friend to the Malpe seashore close to Udupi, drowned yesterday while local residents rescued one of the girls.

About three days ago, two girls from different families had gone missing from Madikeri. They have been identified as 16-year-old Maanya and Yashaswini, who were first-year PUC students at a private college in Madikeri. The incident occurred at 8.30 pm yesterday.

According to initial reports, the two girls were sitting on a rock near the seashore and playing when a big wave hit them, washing away Maanya. Yashaswini was also hit by the wave and seeing this, local villagers plunged into the water and pulled out Yashaswini and was rushed to the nearby Adarsha Hospital. She is reported to be out of danger.

Also, the Police expressed concerns that the girls might have attempted suicide. At the time of the incident, there were a few travellers on the beach. Ishwar, a social worker and a diver, was the first person to plunge into the water but by then, Maanya had already passed away after consuming seawater.

Yashaswini, who was also drowning, was saved by other divers in the nick of time. She informed the Police that they had left home three days ago and were headed towards Mangaluru. After playing at Panambur beach, they took a bus and arrived at Malpe beach in the evening.

Udupi Police have registered a case.

