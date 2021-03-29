Second dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Clarification needed

March 29, 2021

Sir,

It appears that the effectiveness of the vaccine against COVID-19 will be more if the gap between the first dose and second dose is between 6 to 8 weeks, going by the reports in the news media. Now, many who have already had the first dose have been given the dates for second dose with a gap of 4 weeks.

In view of the latest directive from Health Ministry, clear communication has to be ensured to all those who are due for second dose of vaccination.

All hospitals, agencies must intimate or publicise for the information of all concerned, if this vaccine is to be effective for the purpose it is meant for.

– B. Seshasayee on e-mail, Saraswathipuram, 28.3.2021

