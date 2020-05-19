Section 144 clamped in Mysuru city limits till May 31

May 19, 2020

Assembly of more than 5 persons in one place banned

Only medical shops, hospitals to open on Sundays

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and with the powers vested with him under Karnataka Police Act Column 31 preventing the assembly of more than five persons in a particular place till May 31 midnight. This rule is applicable to all persons and places except where essential services are provided.

The provisions under Section 144 have been imposed in view of fresh guidelines issued by the State Government yesterday which has specifically directed Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and City Police Commissioners to ensure order and guidelines are followed in their respective jurisdictions.

In a media notification released yesterday, the city top cop has said that this order is applicable in Mysuru City Police Commissionerate to all social gatherings, political meets, sports and entertainment, education and religious meetings.

All shops and business establishments that are operating from 7 am to 7 pm must ensure that their customers must not group together and must stand six feet apart. At any given point of time, not more than 5 persons must enter a particular shop. Movement of people has been restricted from 7 pm to 7 am except for medical reasons and essential service supply.

All shops must down shutters at 7 pm and Sunday is a closed day for all shops and businesses as per the State Government order. Only medical shops will be allowed to open on Sundays till May 31.

Masks are mandatory for all shopkeepers and customers. Those not wearing masks will have to be sent back by shopkeepers. Cleanliness must be maintained even in markets and social distancing is a must. People can come out of their houses to purchase essential commodities and avail essential services from 7 am to 7 pm. They can come out for works that are exempted in the Government order.

The above order is not applicable for emergency medical services, goods transportation vehicles, private vehicles with pass providing essential services, Government vehicles/ vehicles of Government employees on duty, HOPCOMS, ration, home delivery of food items, kitchen services and agricultural activities.