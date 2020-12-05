Seer warns students against developing arrogance

December 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji has warned students against developing arrogance in the race for scoring high marks in exams.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Pratibha Puraskar’ programme organised at Sri Adichunchanagiri Vidyapeetha premises in Kuvempunagar here on Thursday, to honour high scoring SSLC and PUC students (2019-20).

Pointing out that it is important to carry out tasks in a timely manner, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said that at the same time it is equally important to shed arrogance. Noting that reading is not limited to just one day and is an everyday routine, he said that everyone must make good use of the opportunities whenever it comes calling.

Recalling the services of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, he said that he is an alumnus of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, which has been imparting education to thousands of students.

Columnist and Humorist Prof. M. Krishnegowda, who was the guest of honour, said that even though scoring high marks is important in a highly competitive world today, students must understand that there are life lessons even beyond scoring high marks. Quoting Prof. G.S. Shivarudrappa’s article ‘Shraddhe Mathu Spardhe,’ he said that he said that spardhe (competition) meant competing with others, while shraddhe meant dedicating ourselves from within.

Referring to former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s statement that ‘beauty cannot be defined by the colour of skin and likewise, knowledge cannot be measured by marks and one’s richness by wealth,’ Prof. Krishnegowda said that students must note that this statement of the late former President may well become an inspiration in leading life.

Meritorious students of Adichunchanagiri Educational Institutions of the district who had scored high marks in SSLC and PUC (2019-20), including J.N. Brunda of Kuvempunagar’s BGS College for Women, who stood second in the State in Second PUC (Commerce stream) were presented ‘Pratibha Puraskar.’

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Chunchanakatte Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Shivananda Swamiji, MLA L. Nagendra, DCP M.S. Geetha Prasanna, Scholar H.K. Rajegowda and others were present during the occasion.