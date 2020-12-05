No water tariff hike as MCC rejects proposal

December 5, 2020

Council decides to levy fine on unscientific cable works by CESC

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has shot down the proposal submitted by officers to increase water tariff by at least 50 to 60 percent to make-up for Operation and Maintenance cost. The move was rejected amidst stiff opposition from Corporators. The MCC Council had called for the meeting at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Hall under the chairmanship of Mayor Tasneem yesterday where the water tariff proposal submitted by the officials of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), the drinking water supply wing of the MCC, was discussed in detail.

As soon as the proposal was tabled, Corporators raised objections and heated debate ensued. The Council finally rejected the proposal to hike water tariff. The Council decided to go with the existing rates. But the Council resolved to hike water tariff by 20 percent for non-residential purposes including industries and commercial use.

The Council also decided that henceforth new water connection will not be provided to villages and Gram Panchayat without approval. Officers must table any such proposal before the Council for approval before implementation. Also, officers have been directed to collect pending water bill dues from Gram Panchayats and Zilla Panchayat that amounts to Rs. 33 crore.

Commissioner appeals on tariff

However, the decision of the Council not to hike water tariff has not gone down well with the officers. Speaking on behalf of the officers, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that hiking water tariff was inevitable and he requested the Council to reconsider its decision.

He said that though there were some lapses, the official machinery was working with efficiency. Of the 196 Million Litres per Day (MLD) water supplied to all the 65 wards, water tax is being levied for 152 MLD. “Since the last 9 years, water tariff has not been increased. The MCC has the responsibility of supplying regular water and along with that there is the responsibility of maintaining underground drainage. We need to pay the contractors for the works they have undertaken,” he said and requested the Council to hike the tariff at least by 30 percent if not 50 to 60 percent.

But the Council decided not to hike the rates as the people were facing financial crisis due to the spread of COVID-19.

Levying fines on CESC

Apart from water tariff, the Council took up the issue of underground power cable works taken up by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) where Corporators objected to the way the roads are dug up, leaving gaping holes unattended and also the public danger resulting out of this careless works.

Corporators alleged that as per the agreement with the MCC, CESC must drill the roads using Horizontal Drilling Machine and then dig pits to lay the wires. But in certain areas, the CESC is violating this condition and are digging directly and are laying cables through open trench method putting public in danger, said Metagalli Corporator V. Ramesh.

While laying power cables, workers are damaging underground drainage lines and also water supply and this is causing leaks at many places. Corporators demanded that the MCC must levy hefty fines — up to 300 percent — from CESC for unscientific works.

The Council decided to levy fines against such shoddy works — for digging 1 metre asphalted road Rs. 1,200, for digging 1 metre concrete road Rs. 2,000, for digging one metre footpath Rs. 800 plus 10 percent fine and 18 percent GST.

Goes on till 8 pm

The MCC Council meeting went on till 8 pm and there is no recent record of such a long meeting. Three years back, one of the meetings went till 8 pm and after that, yesterday’s meeting was the longest. During the proceedings of the meeting, a lot of issues were discussed. In fact, yesterday’s meeting was the continuation of the Nov. 30 meeting and it was called specially to discuss pending issues.

The meeting that began at 11 am had to conclude at 7 pm. Still there were pending issues and the Council Secretary informed that on special occasions, the Council can extend till 8 pm. Three years back, the Council meeting went on till 8 pm after prolonged discussion on the topic that debated the issue of raising two bills for a single work.