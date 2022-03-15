Seminar on Prof. Champa’s Life and Works held

March 15, 2022

Prof. Bhagawan wants complete volume on Prof. Chandrashekhar Patil’s literary works

Mysuru: ‘Kannadigas should read the literature of Prof. Chandrashekhar Patil (Champa) again and again. To facilitate this, the Department of Kannada and Culture should take interest to publish the entire volume of his works,” demanded writer Prof. K.S. Bhagawan.

Prof. Bhagawan, who chaired a State-level Seminar titled ‘Prof. Champa Avara Baduku-Baraha’ (Prof. Champa’s Life and Works), organised jointly by Akhila Karnataka Kuvempu Samskrutika Vedike, Bengaluru and Kannada Development Authority (KDA), at District Kannada Sahitya Bhavana in Vijayanagar First Stae here, said that all the literary works of Prof. Champa should be made available to the readers and urged the Department of Kannada and Culture to initiate steps in this direction.

Recalling Prof. Champa’s love for Kannada, Prof. Bhagawan said that nobody can question his love and commitment to his mother-tongue, even though he was a Professor of English and felt that Champa had respect for everybody but never followed anybody blindly.

“Prof. Champa had the mind of a critic and the present day youths should study his writings. Though he wrote in a language which is easily understandable to everybody, he never wrote to please anyone,” opined

Prof. Bhagawan.

Dr. Santosh Hanagalla, Secretary, KDA, who inaugurated the seminar, said that Prof. Champa is like a ocean of knowledge and added that he was a fighter, poet, humorist and a rebel who encouraged rebel literature (Bandaya Sahitya).

“Prof. Champa, who was the Chairman of KDA, started the tradition of appointment of members by the Government to the ‘Kannada Jagruti Samithi’ at the district-level. Apart from this, he used to visit various Government Offices to oversee the usage of Kannada there and there were also instances of him bringing the English typewriting machines from the Government Offices and storing them in Vidhana Soudha. Such was his love and commitment for Kannada,” he said and added that he was not in favour of any political party.

Kannada Development Authority turns 30

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) will be completing 30 years this year and it is all set to celebrate the occasion.

“Of the many who served as the Chairman of Kannada Development Authority, only four are amidst us now. All the departed souls and their services will be remembered on the occasion. 25 books brought out by KDA have been recently released by the Governor,” disclosed Dr. Santosh Hanagalla.

Senior Research Scholar and writer from Hospet, Vijayanagar, Dr. Rajashekar Jamadandi and Maharaja’s College Associate Professor in Kannada Dr. Shahseena Begum presented papers on Prof. Champa.

Senior littérateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President Maddikere Gopal, former President of State Government Employees Association H.K. Ramu, Spandana Samskrutika Parishat President T. Satish Javaregowda, Akhila Karnataka Kuvempu Samskrutika Vedike President Suresh Jeevanmukhi and others were present during the occasion.

18 Kannada books in cold storage?

Senior Research Scholar Dr. Rajashekar Jamadandi demanded that the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK), which is presently under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), be declared as an autonomous body and alleged that certain vested interests were blocking the publication of 18 books prepared at the Centre.

Presenting a paper on Prof. Champa, Dr. Rajashekar Jamadandi said that Kannada was accorded the status of a Classical Language only because many, including Prof. Champa, have fought for it. But the CESCK, which is now under the grip of CIIL, should be freed.

“People who are in-charge of the administration here have no knowledge of Kannada. The books which were cleared for publication by the earlier Director have now been blocked by the present Director. Unlike Central Institute of Classical Tamil (formerly known as the Centre of Excellence for Classical Tamil – CECT), the CESCK is unable to carry out its activities. Many senior researchers who did good work have been removed and new-comers have been recruited. Because of this, works related to Kannada have taken a backseat,” rued Dr. Rajashekar Jamadandi.

