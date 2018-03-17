Senior Citizen felicitated

Mallikarjuna Chetty, Secretary of Senior Citizens Forum, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Mysuru, was honoured with ‘Vishwamanya Kannadiga’ award in recognition of his social service, at the State-level ‘Sahityotsava’ of Prema Kavi Dr. K. S. Narasimhaswamy (KSN), organised by Gramantara Buddijeevigala Balaga, at Rotary Centre on JLB Road here recently. Gramantara Buddijeevigala Balaga President Ramkumar, Writer Dr. Latha Rajashekar, Prof. K. Bhyravamurthy, Dr. G. D. Joshi, K. N. Mahabala, Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee and Dr. B. Rajashekar were present on the occasion.
Photo News
Leave a Reply