Serptentine queue at Covid testing centres disappears

June 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The number of people coming for COVID test is declining due to pandemic slowing coming under control in the district.

Though, the Corona positive cases were heading southwards, the deaths were still on the higher side thus worrying for the District authorities.

The District Administration has opened additional COVID testing centres in city to ramp up testing for early detection of cases. This has avoided the serpentine queues in front of the testing centres. In May, COVID testing was limited not only in city, but also in Taluks. With the spike in Corona positive cases, it was suspected that the contagion had spread to the community. This had made large number of citizens to flock various testing centres.

The deployment of one mobile unit for each zone by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to test primary and secondary contacts of every Corona positive patient has also reduced the queue before the static testing Centres.

Daily Target: A daily target of 1,425 COVID tests has been set for the City, which included 150 each in Town Hall, Jayanagar PHC and near Dufferin Clock Tower, 125 in Makkala Koota, 100 in Quba School Amphitheatre and 50 each in Kumbarakoppal PHC, Rajendranagar, Bannimantap, V.V. Puram, Beedi Workers Hospital, Nachanahalli Palya PHC, T.K. Layout and Mobile unit. One hundred tests at District Hospital, 50 at SMT Hospital (for critical patients only) and at K.R. Hospital from 3 pm to 8 pm. On Thursday, 1,226 COVID tests were held out of which 131 tested positive. 200 tests are conducted in every taluk daily.