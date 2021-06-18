Price rise hits common man

June 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The prices of essential commodities have hit the ceiling due to steady increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. This has made life of common people miserable.

The hike in fuel prices has impacted auto and cab drivers and truckers. Along with this, the prices of essential commodities have also increased citing increase in petrol and diesel prices. The petrol price has breached Rs. 100 mark per litre at a time when the people were hit by lockdown.

Santosh and Nagesh, Ola-Uber drivers from Bengaluru, told Star of Mysore that they had financial problems due to lockdown and are unable to even to pay house rent. However, the State Government relaxed lockdown guidelines and allowed the movement of auto and cabs.

“We came here as a passenger had hired our vehicle from Bengaluru. Our car mileage is 15 km/ litre. Earlier, we would put diesel for Rs. 700 to come to Mysuru but now we have to spend an additional Rs. 300 on the fuel. The Government has fixed Rs. 7-8 per for every km for cabs. Hardly Rs. 400 is saved from each trip, after spending on food,” they added.

“We can stop using vehicles due to hike in fuel prices but cannot stop buying essential commodities even if the prices go up. The cost of edible oil that was Rs. 80-90 a few months ago, has now touched Rs.180 which was more than the price of petrol. Living has become impossible in the current costly world. The Union Govt. should step in and roll-back the prices of fuel,” they urged.

Aiyappa, Chandra and Puttaswamy, all autorickshaw drivers, said they voted for BJP with a hope that problems of the poor will be solved but their expectations have been disproved. The essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of common people. They have to pay GST for eating in hotels. Days are not far away for diesel to breach Rs. 100 mark. In this situation, how can they drive autorickshaws, they questioned.

They noted they cannot earn Rs. 200 even if they run their vehicles for the whole day. The price of edible oil has touched Rs. 180. In this situation, how it was possible to run a family? Repay vehicle loan? “We have survived on the food kits distributed by donors. A special package of Rs. 3,000 announced by the State Government has not reached us yet,” they added.