BJP Government’s corruption and shady deals

June 18, 2021

Congress to submit documents to probe agencies

Mysore/Mysuru: Charging the State BJP Government of rampant corruption and abuse of power, the Congress will submit vital documents that it has gathered on Government’s corruption and shady deals, to investigation agencies such as ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI and also to the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court soon.

Addressing a press meet at the Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here this morning, State Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshmana said that the people were upset with Government’s corruption and several BJP leaders were themselves taking on their own Government on this front.

Citing the statements of BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who is making charges of corruption against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra almost every other day, Lakshmana termed the present BJP dispensation in the State as most corrupt and incompetent.

Claiming that the BJP Government has borrowed a whopping Rs.1.80 lakh crore as loan through the RBI in just two years after coming to power, Lakshmana wondered where all the money had gone. Maintaining that BJP leaders were busy in sharing the loot while people were in deep distress due to COVID, he urged the Chief Minister to quit the post and dissolve the Government if he has any regards for the people.

Referring to BJP MLA Aravind Bellad’s charges that his phones were being tapped by the Government, Lakshmana questioned why the outspoken BJP Minister R. Ashok, who always takes lead in defending the Government during any crisis, was silent on the issue when his fellow MLA has made a serious charge against the Government. He also sought to know what action the Home Minister, to whom Bellad has complained on phone-tapping, will take.

Kurubarahalli issue

Referring to Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 issue, Lakshmana said that the High Court has ordered the authorities to issue Khata and other land records to property owners in Siddarthanagar and K.C. Layout, which have been formed by MUDA on lands coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4. But the previous DC Rohini Sindhuri had failed to issue any land records, despite the Court’s ruling which is nothing but contempt of court.

“The previous DC Rohini Sindhuri has made MUDA a party in the case pertaining to Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 in order to save herself from Contempt of Court charges, by not ordering issue of land records to property owners in Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 even though the Court has declared that the lands coming under the said survey number was not B-Kharab. Rohini has also made MUDA to pay Rs.40 lakh as fees to Supreme Court Advocates in a bid to save herself from her lapses,” he argued.

Wondering why K.R. MLA S. A. Ramdas, who was all along raising Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 row, was now silent on the issue at a time when the MLA should have been working for getting property owners their land records, Lakshmana also questioned the silence of MP Pratap Simha, ever since two women IAS Officers were transferred out of Mysuru.

Accusing Simha of causing rift between the two IAS Officers (Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag), Lakshmana lashed out at the MP for going into silence all of a sudden. He also charged Simha of keeping away from the people at this hour of crisis, by shutting down his (Simha) Facebook account.

COVID deaths

On the issue of COVID deaths, Lakshmana charged that the district administration had grossly under-counted or under-reported the actual deaths in the district due to the pandemic.

Maintaining that as per his information, the district has recorded over 5,000 deaths ever since the outbreak last year while the official figure was below 2,000, Lakshmana urged the new DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham to come up with actual figures in order to clear the air on the issue.

Lakshmana also termed the Chief Minister’s Rs.1 lakh relief to families who lost their earning member due to COVID as bogus, saying that the relief will benefit only a few. He urged the Government to announce relief to everyone who died of COVID.

Charging District Minister S.T.Somashekar of merely visiting the city every now and then, he alleged that the District Minister has done nothing for expediting developmental and infrastructure works in the district.

Congress leaders Shivanna, Girish, Shivalingaiah and Mahesh were present at the press conference.