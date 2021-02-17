Server down and missing staff in MysuruOne Offices

February 17, 2021

Sir,

I would like to bring to the attention of the concerned that we’ve been experiencing a lot of hardship to avail services in MysuruOne Offices these days.

MysuruOne once called a one-stop-solution for all our needs related to the Government works has now become a highly irresponsible place similar to other Government Departments.

Mostly, there will be a repeated Server issue and the staff ask us to revisit later. Another issue is that some of the staff members go on an unplanned leave and others are burdened, due to which they stop certain services on that particular day, citing this reason of absence.

It happened to me when I visited the MysuruOne Office on Seshadri Iyer Road a few days ago to apply for a Ration Card. The staff member concerned was absent and I was told to come on a later date.

This kind of behaviour from the staff is unacceptable.

I hope the authorities concerned will look into the above issues and solve them at the earliest.

– Nihad, Sawday Road, Mysuru, 14.2.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]