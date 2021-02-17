Pedestrian Crossing at Panchavati Circle: A herculean task
Voice of The Reader

Pedestrian Crossing at Panchavati Circle: A herculean task

February 17, 2021

Sir,

At any point of time, it is very difficult for the pedestrians to cross Kalidasa Road, especially at the section from Panchavati Circle to  Chandrakala Hospital.  The two-wheelers and three- wheelers zoom past the pedestrians making the road crossing a herculean task.    

Now this section of the road is due for asphalting after laying of the pipes. Hope the authorities concerned will mitigate the woes faced by the pedestrians,  especially the senior citizens, by fixing a couple  of “elevated  pedestrian crossings” from Panchavati Circle towards Chandrakala Hospital. 

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 15.2.2021 

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching