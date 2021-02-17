Pedestrian Crossing at Panchavati Circle: A herculean task

February 17, 2021

Sir,

At any point of time, it is very difficult for the pedestrians to cross Kalidasa Road, especially at the section from Panchavati Circle to Chandrakala Hospital. The two-wheelers and three- wheelers zoom past the pedestrians making the road crossing a herculean task.

Now this section of the road is due for asphalting after laying of the pipes. Hope the authorities concerned will mitigate the woes faced by the pedestrians, especially the senior citizens, by fixing a couple of “elevated pedestrian crossings” from Panchavati Circle towards Chandrakala Hospital.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 15.2.2021

