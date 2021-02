February 17, 2021

Hyderabad FC boosted their top-four prospects in Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21 after a 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday.

Fran Sandaza scored Hyderabad FC’s first two goals in the second half before Aridane Santana and Joao Victor netted late on.

AWARDS

Hero of the Match: Aridane Santana (Hyderabad FC); DHL Winning Pass of the Match: Lluis Sastre (Hyderabad FC).