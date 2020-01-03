Set right server problem in Banks

January 3, 2020

Sir,

I am a customer of SBI Vivekanandanagar Branch, Mysuru. Today, as there was an urgent need of money for medical treatment I went to the bank at 10 am. But I couldn’t get the required amount due to server problem.

I waited for one-and-a-half-hour till 11.30 am. Later I approached the manager and requested her help, explaining my problem. I asked her to kindly give me the required money and then update it later. But she refused to do so.

Further I approached the DGM Office near Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram and even this approach of mine went in vain.

This issue of server problem was faced by me before also in the same branch. Apart from SBI, I had also faced server problem in Syndicate Bank, Saraswathipuram Branch too.

Therefore, I request the Bank authorities concerned to solve this issue as soon as possible instead of causing inconvenience to customers.

— M. Krishnamurthy Mysuru,1.1.2020

