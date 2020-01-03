Set right server problem in Banks
Voice of The Reader

Set right server problem in Banks

January 3, 2020

Sir,

I am a customer of SBI Vivekanandanagar Branch, Mysuru. Today, as there was an urgent need of money for medical treatment I went to the bank at 10 am. But I couldn’t get the required amount due to server problem.

I waited for one-and-a-half-hour till 11.30 am. Later I approached the manager and requested her help, explaining my problem. I asked her to kindly give me the required money and then update it later. But she refused to do so. 

Further I approached the DGM Office near Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram and even this approach of mine went in vain.

 This issue of server problem was faced by me before also in the same branch. Apart from SBI, I had also faced server problem in Syndicate Bank, Saraswathipuram Branch too.

Therefore, I request the Bank authorities concerned to solve this issue as soon as possible instead of causing inconvenience to customers.

— M. Krishnamurthy Mysuru,1.1.2020

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Set right server problem in Banks”

  1. Charaaa says:
    January 4, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    I don’t get one think why don’t hospitals accept the payment digitally, what was the necessary to wait for 1:30 hr, u could have paid it through bhim,googlepay,phonepay etc

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching