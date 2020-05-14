‘Seva Sindhu’ and ‘Aarogya Setu’ Apps Download Drive begins

May 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas, with an aim to make a minimum of 1 lakh people download the Mobile Apps developed by the Government for the welfare of people, today is leading the Karnataka State Government’s ‘Seva Sindhu’ and Central Government’s ‘Aarogya Setu’ Apps Download Drive at all the 19 Wards coming under his Constituency.

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Founder, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SYVM), formally launched the Drive by downloading the apps on a mobile phone at Agrahara Circle this morning in the presence of MLA Ramdas, BJP leader H.V. Rajeev, Srihari of GSS Foundation, former CII Mysuru Chairman Bhaskar Kalale (President and General Manager – India Operations, Theorem India Pvt. Ltd.), Corporators Sowmya Umesh and B.V. Manjunath, RSS City Sanchalak R. Vasudev Bhat, Mysuru Travels Association President B.S. Prashanth and others.

The drive aims to create awareness on Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (or Self-reliant India Mission) and Rs.20 lakh crore special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over Rs.1,600 crore Lockdown Relief announced by State Government led by B.S. Yediyurappa.

As part of the drive today, tents have been erected at the following places to guide people on downloading ‘Seva Sindhu’ and ‘Aarogya Setu’ at Ward 43 – Sharadadevinagar Circle, 47 – Akshaya Bhandar, 48 – Jayanagar Sri Rama Mandira, 49 – Nanjumalige Circle, 50 – Siddappa Square, 51 – Agrahara Cirlce, 52 – M.G. Road Market, 53 – Siddarthanagar’s Ganapathy Temple, 54 – Hunsemara Circle, 55 – Chamundipuram Circle, 56 – Ballal Circle, 57 – Shanti Sagar Complex, 59 – Vivekanandanagar Circle, 60 – Silk Factory Circle, 61 – Chamundi Vana, 62 – J.P. Nagar Gobbalimara Circle, 63 – J.P. Nagar Last Stop, 64 – KSRTC Depot Circle and 65 – Bhramarambha Kalyana Mantapa.

Speaking after the launch, Dr. Balasubramaniam said: “India’s fight against Coronavirus is gaining attention at international level. Attempts are on to make India Corona-free soon. Just because lockdown has been relaxed, people should not forget to take precautions and must continue using masks and sanitisers. We must create awareness among everyone.”

He also asked people to stop buying foreign goods and encourage Swadeshi goods which will in turn help in economic growth.

MLA Ramdas said: “We will get a clear picture on which all sectors will come under ‘Seva Sindhu’ after the State Cabinet meeting today. Hence, auto drivers, who will be one of the beneficiaries, should keep their Driving License (DL), Badge, Bank Account Number and Aadhaar Card ready and approach the browsing centre and register.”

Also, Ramdas urged people to donate minimum of Rs.10 towards PM CARES and CM Relief Funds and said that along with Apps downloading drive, volunteers will also guide willing people to donate for the same.

Stating that they aim to make mimimum 1 lakh people download these apps during the drive today, Ramdas also said that they would continue to create awareness in order to take the number to 2 lakh by the end of this month.

Volunteers guiding public to download Aarogya Setu and Seva Sindhu apps at the centre set up near Ballal Circle today.

Beneficiaries can visit the following browsing centres and apply for various schemes and financial aid by paying Rs.20 for registration and uploading of forms:

• C.S.C. Centre, No.98/3, New Sayyaji Rao Road, next to Anagha Hospital, K.R. Mohalla [Contact Shylendra on Mob: 70197-51946 or Ph: 0821-4260685]

• M.V. Manjunath, No. 1534/4, M.G. Road, V.V. Market, opp. Bus Stand, Agrahara, Mysuru [Mob: 94834-85262]

• Pooja Studio, No. 215, 4th Cross, Shankar Mutt Road, opposite Shanidevara Temple, Mysuru [M.R. Bhaskar – Mob: 99452-97529]

• Sri Basavesgwara Enterprises, No. 973, Vani Vilas Road, opposite RTO, Chamarajapuram, Mysuru [S. Ramachandra Murthy – Mob: 95908-81888]

• Vijayalakshmi Enterprises, No. 862, 13th Cross, Ramanuja Road, K.R. Mohalla, Mysuru [Manjunath – Ph: 0821-2333175 or 4247836; Mob: 94838-86175 or 99869-88175]