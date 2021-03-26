Seven more students test positive for COVID
March 26, 2021

Bannur School sealed down, holiday declared

T. Narasipur: An educational institution near Santhemala in Bannur has been sealed down after seven more students tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday bringing the total positive cases to 26.  A week’s holiday has been declared for the students as a precautionary measure.

About 1,450 students at the educational institution were subjected to COVID tests out of which 19 students tested positive on Tuesday following which the institution was sanitised and the students were put under home isolation.

But yesterday, seven more students tested positive and a precautionary step, the institution was sealed down and a holiday for one week was declared, according to Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. Ravikumar.

