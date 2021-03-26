We want to save lives, not meet fine collection targets

March 26, 2021

City Police Commissioner attempts to clear air on traffic checking drives

Mysore/Mysuru: Following severe public backlash and outrage over the death of a two-wheeler rider while escaping a Police documentation checking drive at Hinkal recently, the City Police seems to have learnt some lessons and have decided to rely more on technology to catch offenders rather than physical checks.

Coining new words like “Tourist-friendly Police” and “Voluntary Checking Points,” the City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta told reporters this morning that the intention of the Police is to save lives and prevent accidents and not to set and achieve targets to fill the State coffers.

At a meet-the-press organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning, Dr. Chandragupta, who was criticised by elected representatives for remaining inside the office and not being proactive, clarified that they have to enforce rules in certain areas of the city to avoid accidents.

13 black spots

There are over 13 black spots (an accident black spot or black spot is a place where road traffic accidents have historically been concentrated) inside the city and there are many junctions where traffic from villages enter the main roads. “Here we have to enforce overspeeding and drunken driving rules to prevent accidents. Let me clarify here that we are not levying fines to meet the target. We want to save lives,” he said.

At the interaction, many reporters told the Commissioner that while he is clarifying that there are no targets set, the ground reality is different as the main duty of Policemen of all stations seems to achieve the fine collection target set. Reporters told the City Top Cop that from early morning till late in the night, Policemen are found at every street corners lurking behind trees, buildings and traffic signal posts, targeting motorists.

More reliance on technology

To this, Dr. Chandragupta replied that henceforth four to five teams checking vehicles on a single road will be banned. “Fines will be collected only by ASI rank and above officers and not the Policemen below the ASI rank. Also, we will reduce physical checking and rely more on technology,” he said.

“From 2016 till date, fines have not been paid for over 36 lakh cases and audit team had objected to this and told us to speed up the collection process. On an average, every day 5,000 cases are booked in Mysuru and of them only 500 are by Policemen on the roads with 4,500 being booked at Automated Traffic Command Centres. We are not harassing the violators but have given them various options to clear the fine through electronic payments, wallet payments and Karnataka One and Mysuru One Centres. Still, fines are not being paid. In the coming days, ‘Voluntary Checking Points’ will be set up across the city so that violators can clear the pending payments,” he said.

Commendation letters clarified

Clarifying on the allegation that the Police Commissioner has given commendation letters to the Policemen who were involved in the Hinkal accident where one person died due to Police overzealousness, Dr. Chandragupta said that commendation letters have been given only to the drivers of Sanjeevini Ambulance and the Police rescue teams who reached the spot despite a huge mob presence and who were able to shift the injured to the hospital.

“The incident is unfortunate and in future such checking drives will be avoided. A probe is on to ascertain who is at fault — whether the Police or the two-wheeler riders or the truck driver — and evidence is being collected. We are not manipulating the investigation to pin the blame on others,” he said.

Henceforth, enforcement drives will only be conducted between Monday and Friday between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm and between 3 pm and 5 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, a ‘tourist-friendly Police’ initiative will be launched where enforcement will focus on traffic control. “During weekends there will be checks on drunken driving and wherever there is large vehicle density and movement of people, there will be strict enforcement of rules,” he said.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and General Secretary Subramanya were present during the interaction.