Sharannavarathri rituals at Palace

October 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A slew of programmes are lined up at the Palace in connection with Sharannavarathri festivities which will begin from Oct. 17. However, all rituals will be carried out keeping with the tradition sans participation or presence of family members, visitors and media, said Pramoda Devi Wadiyar in a press release.

M. Lakshminarayan, Private Secretary to Pramoda Devi, has said fixing Simha to the Golden Throne will be held on Oct. 17 between 6.15 am and 6.30 am.

This is an important event as the transformation process of empowering a Seat — Asana to become a powerful Simhasana — Throne, is symbolically done by fixing the ‘Simha’ just before ascending the Throne on the first day of Navarathri. Lion is known as King of Jungle and a powerful animal. Even Goddess Durga is shown sitting on a Lion. Thus a King sitting on a Throne is akin to sitting on a Lion, the symbol of power. Without Simha, the Throne is devoid of its power.

This is followed by Kankana Dharane to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at Chamundi Thotti from 7.45 am to 8.15 am. At 10 am, Pattada Aane, Pattada Kudure and Pattada Hasu will be brought to Sawar Thotti. Then Kalasa Puja and other rituals related to ascending the Throne will start at 10.45 am. This is followed by ascending the Throne by Yaduveer. During this time, Goddess Chamundeshwari will be brought from Chamundi Thotti to Kannadi Thotti.

Saraswathi Puja

On Oct. 21, the much-awaited Saraswathi Puja will take place at 9.45 am. On Oct. 23, there will be Kalarathri at Kannadi Thotti at 9.45 am. In the evening, there will be Khas Durbar by Yaduveer.

On Oct. 25, Pattada Aane, Pattada Kudure and Pattada Hasu will arrive at Aane Bagilu at 6 am. This is followed by Chandi homa at 6.15 am. At 6.28 am, Khas Ayudhas (weapons) are sent to Sri Kodi Someshwara Swamy temple through Aane Bagilu. After puja, the same are brought to Kalyan Mantap at 7.20 am. At 10.50 am, Ayudha Puja will be performed at Kalyan Mantap. On the same day, evening durbar will be held. This is followed by Simha Visarjane (dismantling of Simha).

On Oct. 26 (Vijayadashami Day), there will be Utthara Puja to Khas Ayudhas at Kalyan Mantap at 9.45 am. It is followed by sending Khas Ayudhas to Sri Bhuvaneshwari Temple after Utthara Puja. Then Vijaya Yatre and Shami Puja will take place. After this, Goddess Chamundeshwari will be sent from Kannadi Thotti to Chamundi Thotti.

The dismantling of the Golden Throne will be held on Nov. 5 at 9.30 am and then kept in strong room inside the Palace. It may be recalled the assembling of Golden Throne took place on Sept. 18.