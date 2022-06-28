Share your ideas with Mysore Varsity Career Hub: VC

June 28, 2022

Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar inaugurates Yurekha-2022 Science Fest

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar called upon the students to come up with new ideas and thoughts and share the same with UoM Career Hub. He was speaking after inaugurating YUREKHA-2022, a Science Fest organised by Yuvaraja’s College (Autonomous) as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations at its premises here yesterday.

“Make use of the facilities to come up with new inventions and technologies for the welfare of the masses and progress of the society. Students must involve themselves in research and become the best researcher and scientist of the country. The new National Education Policy (NEP) has provided great opportunities for students to exhibit their talent and build a successful career,” the VC opined.

Stating that the Yuvaraja’s College has tried its best to provide knowledge and education to several students, the VC said that in earlier days there were only four Science Colleges — Yuvaraja’s College, Sarada Vilas College, St. Philomena’s College and JSS College. Now the number of Science Colleges has increased.

Yuvaraja’s College was declared autonomous in the year 2005. Now over 4,000 students are pursuing their UG and PG courses in the College, he added.

“The journey of YUREKHA began in 2013. A few enthusiastic students came up with a unique idea of celebrating Science through competitions, thereby building a competitive spirit among the students as well as helping them to gain knowledge. The Inter-College fest which began with small ideas has now made a vast establishment. YUREKHA is a mixture of science, arts and culture,” said Programme Convenor Dr. Ruby Selestina.

As part of the fest being held from June 28 to 30, various scientific, technical and analytical events including general science quiz, debate, photography, treasure hunt, leadership event etc, will be held for the UG and PG students to ignite curiosity and to unleash their potential.

‘Yuva Kalarava’, a cultural programme will be held at the Open Air Theatre (Amphi Theatre) in Manasagangothri Campus tomorrow (June 29) from 5.30 pm with artistic performances. Marathon with the theme ‘Health is Wealth’ was held this morning.

Yuvaraja’s College Principal Prof. B.N. Yashoda and others were present at the event.

About Career Hub

As the career landscape is significantly changing globally, the University of Mysore is preparing students for a job into the future, a job which they don’t know yet. The University Career Hub – A RUSA 2.0 initiative of the UoM was born in this context. The core objective is to provide career support services to students, alumni of the University and students in its 220 affiliate Colleges to equip them better for a job or start their own venture.