Sheep fair at busy LIC Circle continues as make-shift livestock market during Bakrid

June 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: It’s been several years since Millennium Circle at the LIC Divisional Office (officially named after former Minister late T. N. Narasimha Murthy) in Bannimantap in the city turns into a temporary market place for sheep fair ahead of every Bakrid festival. The District Administration is yet to take note of the demand to provide a permanent place for the fair. Bakrid festival this year is on June 29 (Thursday).

It’s a matter of regret that, the sheep sellers have to inevitably rely on the Circle island to sell their livestock to prospective buyers, daring the risky situation they bring upon themselves from the hectic traffic in the Circle connecting Bengaluru Road. Any minute negligence can prove costly to the safety of sellers, vehicle users and pedestrians.

It’s been already a decade since the space in and around the Circle turns into a make-shift sheep fair during Bakrid.

But, it has turned into a major traffic bottleneck as the Circle connects Nelson Mandela Road and Mysuru-Bengaluru Road dotted with schools and colleges and LIC Divisional Office itself at the other side of the Circle.

Even the sheep sellers and concerned citizens blame apathy of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials for NOT creating an alternative market place, forcing them to continue with this location.

Roadside parking

Owing to lack of adequate space for vehicle parking, the buyers park their vehicles near LIC Office, Torchlight Parade Grounds and on Nelson Mandela Road. Even the goods autos in which loads of sheep are brought are also parked on either side of the Circle, adding to existing traffic woes.

Lack of cleanliness

Maintaining cleanliness in and around the Circle has also turned into a challenge, with wastes of food, paper and plastic plates and cups littered all over. The left over grass brought to feed the livestock starts to rot in rain creating an unhygienic atmosphere.

The other vendors selling tea and eatables on push carts also do a brisk business around the Circle, along with petty shops, marring the beauty of the Circle island with four small footpath-like structures built around, that greets the visitors to the city.

Trin Trin docking station

Even the Trin Trin cycle docking station covered with a roof built near the Circle has turned into a sheep vending spot, as the vendors feel the place is safe from rainfall, with the onset of monsoon.

MLA Tanveer Sait says…

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait under whose Constituency the said Circle is situated said: “It’s the place identified by the vendors themselves to sell their livestock during the festival. However, I will take measures to shift the fair to another place next year after discussing with MCC Commissioner, Police Commissioner and vendors.”

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said: “With Bakrid festival nearing, the sheep fair will also be over soon. We will think over providing alternate space next year by identifying the places wherever available and discuss with the vendors.”

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said: “We have been taking all measures to maintain law and order and traffic at the Circle, but MCC has to decide on providing alternate place. Owing to paucity of time to think over alternate place this year, I will speak to MCC Commissioner over shifting of sheep fair to another place next year.”