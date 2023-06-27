Jarkiholi meets Gadkari
Jarkiholi meets Gadkari

June 27, 2023

New Delhi: Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi met Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi yesterday.

The purpose of the meeting was to seek funding for the improvement of the old National Highway (old Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway) due to its crucial connectivity to major towns such as Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, Srirangapatna and Mysuru.

Furthermore, Jarkiholi urged Gadkari to construct a flyover at the junction of the Expressway and the Ring Road near the Mysuru entrance on National Highway 275 — Kempegowda Circle on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway Outer Ring Road Junction. The Junction near Manipal Hospital is a regular bottleneck where traffic is held up for more than 30 minutes at all hours due to busy nature of the Expressway, Gadkari was told.

