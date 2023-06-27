7th Mysuru Literature Fest on July 1, 2

June 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The seventh edition of Mysuru Literature Festival, organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, is scheduled on July 1 and 2 at Hotel Southern Star in city.

Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust Managing Trustee Shubha Sanjay Urs told media at Pathrakartara Bhavan this morning, “Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysore royal family will inaugurate the Fest on July 1 at 2 pm. Jnanpith awardee writer Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar and Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Bibek Debroy as guests of honour.”

Founder and CEO of Excel Soft Sudhanva Dhananjaya will release the newsletter ‘The Book Leaf’, which will be received by Proprietor of Raghulal & Co. N. Raghavan. Chairman of Mangalore Ganesh Beedi (MGB) Group M. Jagannath Shenoi will be present.

The highlight this year will be the presence of 2022 Booker Prize Award winner Shehan Karunatilaka and the participants will have the opportunity to gain insight into the creative mind behind acclaimed novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.’ The Literature Festival comprises panel discussions on various topics in both Kannada and English, at two different venues — Jyothi Hall and Gardenia – By the Pool, Hotel Southern Star — after the inaugural session.

On July 1 at Jyothi Hall, a discussion on ‘Governance Lessons from Itihasa-Puranas’ from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm with Bibek Debroy as panellist, followed by ‘Bridging The Cultural Gap – Publishing, Folklore, Historic Legends’ from 3.30 pm with Jerry Pinto, Krishna Manavalli, Kannan Sundaram, Preetha Rajah Kannan and Lakshmi Palecanda as panellists, ‘Is the Pen mightier? Politics of Culture and Defiance’ from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm with Perumal Murugan, Kannan Sundaram and Ravi Joshi as panellists and ‘Demystifying the Art of Eating Well. ‘Bhikshaandehi, Krupavalambanakari Maataa Anna Purneshwari’ from 5.30 pm to 6.15 pm with Rujuta Diwekar and Yamini Muthanna as panellists.

At Gardenia – By the Pool, staging of the play ‘Ayodhya Kanda’ (directed by Prasanna) from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm by the troupe including Anush Shetty, C.S. Padmashree, Pradeep Udupi, Rajalakshmi, Sundaresh Devapriyam and Yadushreshtha.

On July 2 at Jyothi Hall, a discussion on ‘281 & Beyond’ will be held with former cricketer VVS Laxman, R. Kaushik and Krishna Prasad as panellists from 10 am to 11 am. The other topics to be discussed from 11 am to 6.15 pm are ‘Store It As Stories: Capsuling Myths, Lives and Legends’ with Jerry Pinto and Arshia Sattar as panellists, ‘From Booker Prize Author; From the tear drop island with wit, violence and magic’ with Shehan Karunatilaka and Dipti Kotian as panellists, ‘Contrast in communications: Romance and Branding’ with Durjoy Datta and Milan Vohra as panellists, ‘Uncommon tales from unexpected realms’ with Dr. Arun Krishnan, Dr. Shiv Shastry, Kamini Dandapani, Gayatri and Vasudendra as panellists, ‘To Cut A Long Story Short: The Making Of An Anthology’ with Rugmani Prabhakar, Siddharth Prakash, Pratima Rao, Neelanjan Chaudhuri, R.R. Cherla, Kalyanaraman Durgadas and Murali Murti as panellists, ‘Lessons in Ageing From the Older and Bolder Generations’ with Dr. Shilpa Avarebeel, Hema Jayaram and Nidhi Chawla and Reshmi Chakraborty as panellists, ‘Emotion In Verses and Passion in Rhyme Young Poets of Mysore’ with Amulya Hiremath, Apoorva Bunglae, Ananya Diggavi, Sangeetha Alwar, Sayema Syed and Tanishk Kithannae as panellists, ‘Is The Millenial Woman More Than A Buzzword?’ with Maithili Rao and Preethi Maroli as panellists and ‘Sailing The Seven Seas, Bravo Commander!’ with Cdr. Abhilash Tomy as panellists.

At Gardenia – By the Pool, artistes of Sri Mahalingeshwara Nataka Mandali, K. Hemmanahalli, will render theatre songs from 9.30 am to 10 am. Panel discussions on the topics in Kannada include ‘Camerada Manthrika Kannalli Karnatakada Kadugala Siriya Sobagu, Appuvina Nenapina Srigandhada Ghama Ghama (Beauty of richness of Forests in Karnataka in the eyes of camera, fragrance of Appu’s memory) by J.S. Amoghavarsha and ‘Jnanapithakke Janapadada Arivina Merugu’ (Glory of Knowledge for Jnanpith) with Jnanpith recipient Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar, B. Jayashree and Preethi Nagaraj as panellists, ‘Hidididdu Lekani Nadedaddu Parisaradedege, Kadu Hakkigeke Birudu Sanmana (Held pen but embraced nature, why honour for the bird of forest) with Shivanand Kalave, Parashurame Gowda, H.B. Indrakumar and Nagesh Hegde as panellists, ‘Paraspara: Jayanth Kaikini-Vivek Shanbagh Samvada (Interaction),’ ‘Jolige tumbi suriyuva jogiyavara bahumukha barahagalondige neelikurunjiya narugampu’ with Jogi, Dadapeer Jyman and Kusuma Ayarahalli as panellists, ‘Apoorva karyakshetradalli ananya vyaktigalu’ with Abdul Rasheed, Jabbar Samo, Mohammed Kaleemulla and Syed Isaq as panellists, ‘Rasaprashneyalli Sahityaseve, That anta heli’ with Na. Someshwar and Kollegal Sharma’, ‘Belli tereya minchinondige barahagaratiya samvada’ with Dr. Sudarani and Poornima Malagimani as panellists and ‘Jonburi Khayal – Samajada putagala anchinalli geechida kathegalu’ with Dadapeer Jyman, Praveen Godkhindi and Rumy Harish as panellists.