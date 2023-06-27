Hit-and-run accident compensation: District-level Committees to disburse money to kin

June 27, 2023

Road Safety Authority takes cognisance of hit-and-run accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has consented to form District-level Committees for the disbursement of compensation to hit-and-run victims. The Committee will take steps to provide compensation to the victims of hit-and-run accidents under the jurisdiction of the Karnataka Transport Department.

The Commissioner of Karnataka State Road Safety Authority issued a directive regarding this issue in a communication dated 7.6.2023. Superintendent of Police, Karnataka State Road Safety Authority, has prepared a report on the accident prevention measures on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and the report highlighted the need to provide solatium to the families of victims of hit-and-run cases.

Usually, when serious road accidents occur, the State and Central Governments provide relief. However, victims of hit-and-run cases do not receive compensation.

Therefore, the Department of Transport and Highways has announced a new scheme to provide relief to victims of hit-and-run motor accidents.

As per the notification of the Ministry of Transport and Highways dated 25.2.2022, compensation to victims of hit-and-run accidents has to be provided and the Scheme is in place since 1.4.2022. As per the guidelines, a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh has to be given to the heirs of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

A suggestion was given to establish a District-level Committee to implement the Scheme. The Committee will be chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Sub-Divisional Officers/ Tahsildars, Superintendents of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police will be members.

Additionally, District Medical Officers, Regional Transport Authority officials and a member from a self-service organisation involved in road safety (as determined by the District Magistrate/DC) will also be the Committee members.

Typically, in hit-and-run cases where Police officials are unable to identify the culprits and file a C-Report, the Committee will be responsible for providing compensation to the victims.