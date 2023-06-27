Bakrid: Mad rush at Millennium Circle to purchase sacrificial lambs

June 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With no designated place, sheep and goat farmers have converged at Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) as in the past and are selling their livestock (sheep and goat) ahead of Bakrid, which will be celebrated on June 29.

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha is the Feast of Sacrifice for Muslims. With just two days left for Bakrid festival, variety of sheep are arriving from villages since a week, making the Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) with heavy traffic from outside city and from within, into a Sheep Fair with people thronging the place.

Sheep from rural places and also from Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Malavalli and Hassan have arrived and there is a huge demand for Bandur breed, which is known for its unique taste, said a sheep trader.

The prices of sheep have soared compared to last year.

Among various sheep and goat breeds that are being sold are Bandur, Kirugaval, Aminagad, Jamnapuri, Kabini, Boer Goat, Tellicherry or Malabari Goat etc.

While a pair of Aminagad breed (80 kg) costs Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000, a pair of Bandur breed is priced at Rs. 80,000, pair of Kirugaval sheep cost Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000, pair of Gandasi Rs. 60,000, local bred goat Rs. 60,000 each and Boer Goat is priced at Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 85,000 each.

A Kirugaval breed lamb fetched a whooping Rs. 2.6 lakh. A sheep trader said that a Mumbai-based person had purchased the lamb and took it with him.

Nasir Ahmed, a sheep trader, said that sale of sheep has come down due to steep prices. Buyers are only enquiring the rates and are moving away, he added.

Another sheep trader Kumar said that farmers are not coming forward to take up sheep farming as they say that sheep farming is a costly affair. For traders it is a huge loss if sheep are not bought from sheep farmers.

Meanwhile, a few sellers said that this is a seasonal business for them which would last for about four to five days. They also said that it is difficult for them to conduct business with speeding vehicles passing by and also without shelter to protect their livestock from rain.

The sellers have urged the authorities concerned to provide them an exclusive place to market sheep in future.