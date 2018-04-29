Siddharamaiah is funding Anna Bhagya scheme from State exchequer: HDK
Chamaraja, Elections 2018, News

Siddharamaiah is funding Anna Bhagya scheme from State exchequer: HDK

Mysuru: Strongly criticising Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s claim of distributing rice at subsidised rates to the public, State JD(S) President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has maintained that the Government was funding the Anna Bhagya scheme from the State exchequer.

Addressing a gathering in front of Chamundeshwari Temple at K.G. Koppal in city on Friday, Kumaraswamy, who sought votes for the party’s Chamaraja candidate Prof. K.S. Rangappa, said that it was the people’s money that is being used for the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Alleging that the Congress Government’s excise policy was destroying families. Pointing out that he had banned the sale of arrack when he was the CM,  Kumaraswamy said that the Congress lacked in addressing serious issues.

Accusing the Congress Government of promoting Goonda Raj in the State, he said that the recent attacks on JD(S) workers will boomerang on the Congress.

Referring to the Congress manifesto released by AICC President Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru, the JD(S) leader noted that there was nothing new in it, but a few programmes were being floated to loot tax payers.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy conducted a road show in Chamaraja Constituency and sought votes for party candidate Prof. K.S. Rangappa on the basis of the development works taken up during his tenure as Chief Minister for 20 months.

He also announced loan waiver for farmers and enhancement of pension for senior citizens.

April 29, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Election Model Code Violation: Over 100 bars booked
Cane Growers Association vows to defeat CM and District Minister
PM Narendra Modi to address 15 rallies in Karnataka from May 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching