Simple Independence Day sans colourful events by School children

August 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the 74th Independence Day celebration organised by the District Administration in the city yesterday was a simple affair, sans any cultural programmes and participation of School children.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar hoisted the National Flag at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar said that the erstwhile Mysore rulers, decades ago had initiated ‘Atma Nirbhar’ concept which is much being talked about today, in order to make Karnataka self-reliant in all respects.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi through ‘Atma Nirbhar’ concept with the theme ‘vocal for local’ is determined to make the country self-reliant in the true sense, Somashekar maintained that the country is making rapid progress under the leadership of Modi.

Highlighting the contributions of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas, he said that the establishment of Mysore Lamps, Mysore Paper Mills at Bhadravathi, HAL, Mysore Lac and Paints, Sandalwood Factory, MySugar at Mandya, Shivanasamudra Power Generating Station and such other major industries and the setting up of top institutions such as University of Mysore and State Bank of Mysore are all examples of the vision of the Mysore Maharajas.

An invitee undergoes thermal scanning by a health staff at Bannimantap Parade Grounds yesterday.

Noting that Mysuru has earned global name and fame for its achievements, Somashekar said that the District has become a model for the country in respect of development.

Referring to COVID-19 care in the District, Somashekar said the District Administration is fully prepared for treating the increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients.

Pointing out that more than 23 hospitals are providing COVID-19 care, he said that there are 38 COVID Care Centres in the District and Hostels, Residential Schools and Schools have been utilised for the purpose.

Referring to flood relief measures, he said that the Government has announced Rs.5 lakh compensation for fully damaged houses, Rs.3 lakh for 75 percent damaged houses and Rs.50,000 for 15 to 25 percent damaged houses. Stating that Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation has been sanctioned Rs.14.14 crore for providing relief, Somashekar said that the Government has allocated Rs.5 crore to the District for meeting any emergencies. He further said that 49 relief camps have been set up across Mysuru District.

Asserting that the District Administration, learning from previous experience, had taken precautionary and safety measures much in advance of floods including shifting of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations, he said that these measures helped in preventing fatalities and mitigating damages to a large extent.

Marking the event, Somashekar released Tri-coloured balloons. Also, several COVID recovered persons were feted.

M.R. Bhavana of Morarji Desai Residential School at Bherya in K.R. Nagar taluk, who scored high marks (611/625) in SSLC was presented a Rs.10,000 cheque and an appreciation certificate on the occasion.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who felicitated M.R. Bhavana of Morarji Desai Residential School in K.R. Nagar for scoring 611/625 marks in SSLC, seen presenting a cheque for Rs.10,000 as Mayor Tasneem, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and Tanveer Sait and ZP President Parimala Shyam look on.

Earlier, Minister Somashekar received the Guard of Honour from KSRP, CAR, DAR and other Police wings. Due to COVID-19, there was no cultural presentation by School students. However, all those who attended the event were asked to compulsorily wear face masks and undergo thermal screening. The event also saw maintenance of physical distancing.

Mayor Tasneem, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, L. Nagendra, MLC Marithibbegowda, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and other officials were present.