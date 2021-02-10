Simple Suttur Jatra takes off

February 10, 2021

Nanjangud: The two-day annual Suttur Jatra Mahotsava got off to a simple, yet traditional start at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk yesterday.

The Jatra which used to be a six-day event in the past, has been limited to just two days this year on account of COVID-19 crisis.

A simple mass marriage marked the first day of the Jatra, in which 23 couples, including a blind couple entered wedlock.

Speaking after inaugurating the mass marriage, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah regretted that parents often fall into debt trap to conduct luxurious and splendorous marriages of their children.

Calling for the conduct of simple marriages, he advised the parents against selling their properties for conduct of marriages of wards. Highlighting the importance of conducting simple marriages, Siddharamaiah said that he would like to see more inter-caste marriages in the society.

Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the Mass Marriage held at Suttur as part of Suttur Jatra Mahotsava yesterday in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Siddaganga Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji and Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji of Jnana Yogashrama (Vijayapura). Picture shows the newly wed posing for a group photo with the dignitaries. Suttur Mutt, which used to conduct mass marriage on a large scale during the Jatra Mahotsava in January-February every year, has this time decided to hold it in a simple manner over the next 11 months on different dates. For registration and details, contact Ph: 0821-2548212 or 2548122 or Mob: 97413-42222 or 94490-30588.

Complimenting Suttur Mutt for organising mass marriages, he said that he was happy to take part in this novel initiative, which is graced by the Suttur Seer.

Recalling his association with Suttur Mutt since his childhood days, Siddharamaiah recollected an incident when late Seer Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji gave him Rs. 5 after he performed a folk dance (Veeramakkala Kunita) as a ten-year-old child. He had purchased a sheep out of this money then, he added.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, in his address, called upon the parents to hold simple marriages and thus save themselves from the clutches of debt. Pointing out that the Jatra has been limited to two days because of the COVID-19 crisis, he recalled the contribution of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji in setting up educational institutions and providing education to lakhs of students.

Somashekar released writer M.A. Neelambika’s work ‘Vachanakkondu Kathe’ on the occasion. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Vijayapura Jnana Yogashrama Mutt Seer Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji, Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, Vatalu Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, Social Worker S.R. Gayatri, KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, former Mysuru ZP President K. Marigowda, former MLC K.R. Mallikarjunappa, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, and others were present. The Jatra concludes today.