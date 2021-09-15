Sir MV remembered
Sir MV remembered

September 15, 2021

The 54th Engineers Day and birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya was celebrated at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road in city this morning. Picture shows Satyendra O. Devarakonda, Vice President, VST Tillers and Tractors, Mysuru, garlanding the bust of Sir MV as Dr. R. Suresh, Chairman, IEI Mysuru and others look on. Satyendra Devarakonda delivered a talk on the topic ‘Engineers for skill development and employment in combating COVID.’

  1. boregowda says:
    September 16, 2021 at 6:11 am

    Like always, they dust the busts, garland them, talk about their greatness, and the next moment forget what they said and continue doing what they always do – rip off gullible public

