Well-planned robust public transport system needed

This refers to Prof. G. L. Shekar’s article titled “A case for multimodal public transport network” (Star of Mysore dated Sept.11). I am very happy that NIE has taken up a project related to multimodal public transport for Mysuru city as part of the students’ project.
I remember as we landed in Chicago, during my first visit to USA in 2004, I was amazed to see how efficiently the monorail transport was working.
Today if you land in Chicago you will see exactly the same arrangements with thousands of people using the facility exactly in the same way.
During the past 17 years of my visit to this country, I have not seen a single road getting re-asphalted, speaking volumes about their planning and execution. A well-planned robust public transport system in India, especially in a growing city like Mysuru, will certainly ensure wonderful connectivity.
Like in the US, we should also plan projects with many years of usage in mind as in the case of Chicago Airport transportation system.
Also, for projects to succeed we should have the following:
- A specific master plan.
- Target dates of completion.
- Execution plan identifying budget, manpower and the resources.
- Review mechanisms which ensures proper execution.
I have personally witnessed and participated in many big projects during my days in ISRO. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam taught us project management wherein the best of management ideas were practised. We need leaders who are selfless like him who enjoy doing their jobs and who valued every individual’s contribution.
I hope the city planners will consider at least a 20-year growth of Mysuru while building the transport network.
– Siva Gopal Valluri, (Former Scientist at ISRO, Bengaluru and NIE alumnus), Austin, Texas, USA, 15.9.2021
As several posters pointed out in their replies to that article, this study was badly planned, structured, supervised and executed without even a cursory mention of better multi modal transport systems that are operating in Europe for 4 decades. That says more about this institution, which has lost its way, because of poor leadership.
This article was written by an ex-principal of this institution, and this letter was written by an ex-member of the governing body of this institution. Not even a good attempt for publicity of this institution which lost its lustre decades ago., as a result of failed leadership of successive principals and self-centred approach of successive governing bodies who deliberately let go opportunities offered to develop this institution as a central government institution -Surathkal took the opportunity, , and the opportunity to become the university engineering college of the Mysore university. Since then, the slide has been fa st, and has been not the first choice of the best and brightest of the young generation
A monorail system in Chicago is not an example of a well -run multimodal transport network system. It is a well-run single mode system. You do not look for example of a public transport system is USA, the land of massive private car ownership. Texans laugh at the mention of public transport system. Planning for public transport considers at least 3 decades ahead.
Sincerely
Mysorean of yore