Well-planned robust public transport system needed

September 15, 2021

Sir,

This refers to Prof. G. L. Shekar’s article titled “A case for multimodal public transport network” (Star of Mysore dated Sept.11). I am very happy that NIE has taken up a project related to multimodal public transport for Mysuru city as part of the students’ project.

I remember as we landed in Chicago, during my first visit to USA in 2004, I was amazed to see how efficiently the monorail transport was working.

Today if you land in Chicago you will see exactly the same arrangements with thousands of people using the facility exactly in the same way.

During the past 17 years of my visit to this country, I have not seen a single road getting re-asphalted, speaking volumes about their planning and execution. A well-planned robust public transport system in India, especially in a growing city like Mysuru, will certainly ensure wonderful connectivity.

Like in the US, we should also plan projects with many years of usage in mind as in the case of Chicago Airport transportation system.

Also, for projects to succeed we should have the following:

A specific master plan. Target dates of completion. Execution plan identifying budget, manpower and the resources. Review mechanisms which ensures proper execution.

I have personally witnessed and participated in many big projects during my days in ISRO. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam taught us project management wherein the best of management ideas were practised. We need leaders who are selfless like him who enjoy doing their jobs and who valued every individual’s contribution.

I hope the city planners will consider at least a 20-year growth of Mysuru while building the transport network.

– Siva Gopal Valluri, (Former Scientist at ISRO, Bengaluru and NIE alumnus), Austin, Texas, USA, 15.9.2021

