Sira, R.R. Nagar by-polls on Nov.3

September 29, 2020

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC) today announced the schedule for by-polls to several vacant Assembly seats in different States.

According to the schedule, the by-poll for Sira Assembly Constituency in Tumakuru District and R.R. Nagar Constituency of Bengaluru city will take place on Nov.3. The counting of votes will take place on Nov.10 and the results will be announced the same day.

The by-poll for Sira Assembly segment was necessitated by the demise of JD(S) MLA B.Sathyanarayana a couple of months ago, while the R.R. Nagar by-poll has been necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Munirathna.