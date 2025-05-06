Six held for hacking man to death in Varuna
News

Six held for hacking man to death in Varuna

May 6, 2025

Mysuru: The Special Police team formed to nab the culprits behind the brutal murder of a man outside a hotel on T. Narasipur Main Road in Varuna in the early hours of yesterday has taken six persons into custody, including the prime accused.

The arrests were made near Malavalli late last night. The Police have also seized a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler used in crime.

Those taken into custody are: Praveen (prime accused), Avinash, Anand Gowda, Ravi, Venkatesh Shetty and Lakshmisha. All six are currently being interrogated at the Police Station and will be produced before the Court later today.

Karthik, from Kythamaranahalli in Mysuru, was brutally assaulted by a group of men armed with lethal weapons around 1.30 am yesterday, killing him on the spot. This incident was captured on hotel’s CCTV camera.

Three special Police teams were formed and one of these teams succeeded in taking the six accused into custody.

