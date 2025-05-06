Property Parade: City Police recover and return stolen properties worth over Rs. 4.23 crore

May 6, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police conducted a property return parade this morning at the City Police Commissioner’s Office, where recovered stolen items from various cases over the past eight months were handed over to their rightful owners after obtaining permission from the Court and verifying ownership documents.

Speaking to media persons, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar stated that in the last eight months, the City Police have successfully solved a range of property-related crimes, including two cases of dacoity, two cases of extortion, 21 chain-snatching cases, 34 robberies, six house burglaries, 69 incidents of vehicle theft, and 13 ordinary theft cases.

In connection with these, a total of 20 accused have been arrested, of whom two are identified as inter-State criminals.

The Commissioner said that the total value of recovered stolen property is estimated at Rs. 4,23,60,000. This includes 5.320 kg of gold ornaments, 6.246 kg of silver articles, 52 two-wheelers, nine cars, eight goods vehicles, and Rs. 13,54,500 in cash.

These recoveries, she noted, highlight the effective coordination among various police units and the sustained crackdown on crime in the city.

Key breakthroughs

Elaborating on some of the key breakthroughs, Seema Latkar informed that the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police, who had arrested four accused in connection with multiple thefts, managed to solve 22 cases.

From these accused, the Police recovered 802.576 grams of gold jewellery, 1.520 kg of silver articles, five vehicles, one pistol, and two live bullets, all collectively worth Rs. 62,71,500.

In another major operation, the Saraswathipuram Police arrested an accused involved in five separate house burglary cases. Upon interrogation and investigation, they recovered 539.17 grams of gold jewellery valued at Rs. 38,82,024 from him.

The Alanahalli Police also made significant progress by arresting four accused and a juvenile offender in connection with seven chain-snatching cases. From these individuals, the Police recovered a total of 190 grams of gold chains.

The Nazarbad Police arrested one accused and cracked 11 vehicle theft cases. All 11 stolen vehicles, valued at around Rs. 7 lakh, were recovered from the accused, demonstrating the efficiency and vigilance of the Police in tracking stolen vehicles.

NDPS Act crimes

In addition to property crimes, Seema Latkar also shared updates on drug-related offences registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In Mysuru city limits, 25 NDPS cases have been booked in over the last eight months and 52 accused were arrested. During the course of these operations, the Police seized 224.375 kilograms of ganja and 96.16 grams of synthetic drugs, with an estimated street value of Rs. 57,47,850.

Cyber frauds

The Commissioner also provided details of cybercrime cases that were successfully investigated. These included four online investment or share market frauds, one job/task fraud, one digital arrest scam and one Tipline fraud.

A total of 13 persons were arrested in connection with these cyber-related offences, which continue to evolve in complexity.

The recovered stolen properties were handed over to the respective owners after proper document verification and legal clearance from the Court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sundar Raj, all Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and Inspectors from various Police Stations in the city were present.