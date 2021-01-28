Six teams to ensure a clean Outer Ring Road

January 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Dumping of garbage and construction debris on both sides of the 42-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) by citizens has become a regular affair. Not anymore, as six teams comprising officers from various Departments have been constituted to clean up the mess and to watch out for dumpsters.

Bulk of solid waste bags, plastic, fruit and vegetable waste, synthetic waste and a lot more can be seen rotting, dumped on the road and this menace has cost Mysuru dearly in the Swachh Bharat rankings in the previous Swachh Survekshans.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who chaired a meeting at the Government Guest House in city on Jan. 26, issued directions on the immediate setting up of the teams for some visible action on the ground ahead of this year’s Swachh Survekshan.

“Each Department has been given responsibilities and another round of discussions will be held to fix any more responsibilities or make any changes to the already prepared list of tasks entrusted on the Departments,” Somashekar said.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), State Highways, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be a part of the teams. They have the responsibility of making the ORR debris-free and zones have been earmarked for this purpose.

Roles and areas assigned

The 9-km stretch between ORR Circle at Columbia Asia Hospital till Hinkal Flyover Junction has been assigned to the Public Works Department (PWD). The 7.30-km stretch from Hinkal Flyover Circle to Aditya Circle in Dattagalli has been handed over to RDPR.

The 8.39-km stretch from Aditya Circle in Dattagalli to Bandipalya Circle on Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway has been entrusted to the State Highways Department which has also been given the task of clearing flex and illegal hoardings along the entire stretch.

Nirmithi Kendra, Mysuru and KRDCL have been given the responsibility of ensuring cleanliness between Bandipalya Circle till T. Narasipur-Bannur Road ORR stretch, covering a distance of 9.33-km. From T. Narasipur-Bannur road ORR stretch to Columbia Asia Hospital ORR Circle covering a distance of 7.5 km will be handled by MUDA. The MCC has been told to ensure cleanliness around the ORR surroundings besides looking after the hygiene status on the major roads that lead to the city.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait and L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde were present at the meeting.

Book cases and seize vehicles

Asking the District Administration to take a tough stand against those dumping waste illegally on the Outer Ring Road, Somashekar has asked officials to book cases against owners of transport vehicles that dump waste on the road and seize their vehicles.

“Issue statements in the media alerting public that dumping of waste on roads, including Ring Road and the city roads attracts penalty and imprisonment,” he said at a meeting organised in MUDA premises on Monday in connection with improving hygiene around the ORR.

“We need to act tough against the dumpers bringing in stricter rules,” the Minister told MCC Commissioner. Citing the example of Bengaluru, the Minister said that in the State Capital, those dumping waste at undesignated spots are booked and their vehicles are being seized.

“This has enabled Bengaluru administration to effectively handle the menace to some extent and the results are visible with decrease in the dumping of waste at undesignated spots. The same policy must be replicated in Mysuru,” he opined and suggested that the Government bodies must come together and bring in changes to the laws for addressing the problems.

The Minister also directed the authorities to constitute joint action teams consisting of officials from MCC, MUDA and the city Police to identify those dumping waste illegally along the roads.