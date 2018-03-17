Skill training for unemployed youth at RUDSET
Skill training for unemployed youth at RUDSET

Mysuru: RUDSET Institute, Hinkal, will be conducting the following skill training programmes for the benefit of the unemployed youth of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts free of cost with boarding and lodging facilities during the training period:

Beauty Parlour Management (30 days) from Mar.20 to 18; Entrepreneurship Development Programme (6 days) from  Mar.22 to 27. The trainees should be within the age group of 18 to 48 years. They can directly visit the Institute on these days with necessary documents like education qualification, Aadhar Card, Voter’s ID, Caste and Income Certificate, proof of date of birth and photostat copy of the BPL/APL card with three passport size photos.

March 17, 2018

  1. vidyashankar says:
    April 2, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Dear sir, I want to know about the various courses..and I want take a suitable training for myself..

