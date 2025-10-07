Smokepuram!

October 7, 2025

Jayalakshmipuram residents battle waste burning as administrative apathy burns bright

Mysuru: A series of fires along a newly opened road in Jayalakshmipuram has sparked alarm among residents, with the latest incident on Oct. 4 turning the neighbourhood into what locals described as a ‘war zone.’

According to Hemalatha, a resident, four fires broke out simultaneously along the unpaved stretch connecting the Mysuru-Hunsur Highway to Kalidasa Road (Fifth Main, Third Block) behind Premier Metropolis Apartments, sending thick, choking toxic smoke into nearby homes.

“This marks the fourth such fire in recent weeks, raising serious concerns about public health and safety. Residents have reported symptoms such as burning eyes, nausea, sore throats and headaches due to the toxic fumes,” she said.

Until recently, the area served as a quiet green buffer between neighbourhoods. However, the sudden construction of a road — without public consultation or clarity on its purpose — has left locals questioning the intent behind the development.

While the road is now being readied for tarring, its future remains uncertain. Residents recall that the land was once under litigation, reportedly resolved in favour of the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), but it has since languished in administrative limbo.

A dumping ground

In the absence of effective monitoring, the stretch has become a dumping ground for construction debris, household garbage and industrial waste. Periodic fires — allegedly set to clear the waste — have turned the area into a recurring health hazard.

“When fires were repeatedly set, we informed MCC Environment Officer Sridevi, who responded despite the location falling outside her jurisdiction. She coordinated with civic worker Puttaraju and his team, but the fire could only be contained after intervention by Police and Fire Department,” she added.

Residents have blamed vegetable vendors, food truck operators and passersby for dumping waste along the roadside.

“This road has become a mound of filth,” said Sunitha Rao, a resident of Jayalakshmipuram. “People dump waste and walk away and someone sets it on fire. The smoke is unbearable. My elderly family members are suffering from breathlessness and burning eyes. We’ve complained to the MCC, but no action has been taken,” she noted.

“Instead of throwing garbage in public spaces, residents should segregate waste at home and hand it over to garbage collectors. That’s the only way to solve this problem,” said Puttaraju.

What remains is a scene of devastation: Melted plastic, toxic ash and a clogged nala meant to carry clean water. Animals now forage through the waste — pigs and cows grazing near pesticide containers. Sporadic clean-ups by the MCC have failed to prevent repeated dumping, said residents.