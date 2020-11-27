Snake Shyam rescues five snakes in two days
November 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s well-known snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist Snake Shyam, has rescued five snakes in two days from houses at various localities in city.

On Tuesday night at about 9 pm, Snake Shyam rescued a Spectacled Cobra from the puja room of a house belonging to Tontadarya at Bogadi. On the same day at 11 pm, he has rescued a Trinket Snake, which was hiding behind the LPG cylinder at the house of one Gangadhar in Lakshmikanthanagar in Hebbal. At 12 midnight, Shyam rescued a Wolf Snake from a house at Hootagalli.

On Wednesday morning, a Russell’s Viper snake was rescued from a ditch near RTO Office in Rajivnagar and at 11 pm, another Russell’s Viper snake was rescued in front of the house of Chandru at Belawatha near Columbia Asia Hospital.

All the snakes have been released into their natural habitat.

With the weather turning colder day-by-day, snakes tend to come out in search of warm places and sometimes enter houses and hide in empty boxes, shoes, between empty coconut shells, pile of dry leaves and other such places. 

Shyam has urged the residents to keep their premises clean and free from garbage and waste heaps. He has urged the residents to keep distance from the snake and call him on Mob: 99805-57797, if they spot a snake besides asking them to keep a watch on the snake from a distance till he arrives.

